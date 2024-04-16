Labour calls for axing annual phone bill hikes as Eir faces criticism over customer complaints

Labour has called for annual phone bill hikes to be axed as the party slammed telecom giant Eir for warning employees they’d face disciplinary action if they handled customer complaints .
READ MORE: Technology to detect mobile phones or lack of seatbelts to only be available on nine road cameras Speaking on the plinth in Leinster House on Tuesday, Mr Nash welcomed the verdict and stated that Eir had “consistently let down their customers”. Mr Nash said that he believed that there are a “number of other things” that the regulator should be doing for consumers.
Labour Phone Bill Hikes Eir Customer Complaints Disciplinary Action
Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Eir fined €7,500 over complaints regulations breachesA court has heard telecoms company Eir employed a deliberate policy aimed at preventing customers from logging complaints.
Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »