Irish Rail Receives Over 2,500 Reports of Anti-Social Behaviour on Trains

Irish Rail has received more than 2,500 reports of anti-social and criminal behaviour on trains this year through its text-alert service, painting a terrifying picture of utter chaos on the country’s railways. The reports sent by scared passengers describe children doing drugs, men urinating in the aisles, a commuter kicking a baby, a man masturbating while videoing a girl, and restricted-breed dogs on a train without a lead.

There were frequent complaints of people drinking alcohol, doing drugs, and smoking on rail services, as well as a large number of reports regarding aggressive passengers and hate incidents. The text service is designed to allow passengers to report anti-social behaviour discreetly by sending a message to a dedicated number. However, several messages expressed frustration that no action was taken on foot of complaints. Copies of texts obtained by the Irish Mirror contain shocking details of incidents witnessed by passengers on Irish Rail services during the first 11 months of this yea





