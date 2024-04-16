Ireland to Experience High Temperatures Comparable to Benidorm

Met Eireann is predicting temperatures will be as high in Ireland on Sunday as they are in top Spanish holiday destinations like Benidorm .

If that wasn't enough to put a smile on your face then you will pleased to learn that Ireland is also on the cusp of an uncommon dry period. Met Eireann meteorologist, Linda Hughes confirmed when they expect they milder feeling temperatures will arrive. "It'll become largely dry with clear spells tonight as showers become isolated - lowest temperatures of 2°C to 6°C with a light to moderate west to northwest wind.

"Friday will start off mostly cloudy with isolated showers but sunny spells will improve later in the day. Highest temperatures of 10°C to 15°C with light to moderate north to northwest winds. National Outlook Overview: Patches of light rain or drizzle at times, but overall a lot of dry weather and gradually increasing daytime temperatures.

