Ireland to be hit by two successive storms this weekend

Ireland is likely to be hit by two successive storms this weekend with high winds and torrential rain expected – but there is some light on the horizon with better weather predicted in the coming weeks. The remnants of a storm that has battered Portugal in recent days – named Olivia by the Iberian country’s meteorological office – will pass through Ireland tomorrow, bringing heavy rain and flooding in places.

That will be quickly followed on Saturday by a weather system that will be named Kathleen if it escalates to the level of a storm, as anticipated. This will result in strong southerly winds and continued heavy rain. Kathleen is a “nasty looking” storm that looks set to “pack a punch” when it makes landfall at the weekend, according to weather expert, Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weathe

