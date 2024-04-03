Humans: A Sci-Fi Series about Lifelike Humanoids and Their Impact on Society

Originally airing on Channel 4 between 2015 and 2018, the series takes place in a UK where technology is highly advanced and lifelike humanoids called Synths are the must-have machines for any household. “Joe Hawkins (Tom Goodman-Hill) decides to buy a Synth (Gemma Chan) to help out at home, but his wife, Laura (Katherine Parkinson), feels uncomfortable around the humanoid,” the plot synopsis reads.

“Elsewhere, a widower (William Hurt) tries to fix his malfunctioning Synth, Odi (Will Tudor), who holds some precious memories of his late wife.” There is also a sub-plot about a detective (Neil Maskell) suspicious of Synths being partnered with one of the robots (Ruth Bradley). Featuring an average Rotten Tomatoes score of 94% across its three seasons, Humans has earned acclaim for multi-stranded storytelling – which allows the show to reckon with both the massive world-altering consequences of the Synths creation, as well as the more grounded everyday impact

