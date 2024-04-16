Hot School Meals Programme to be Available in All Primary Schools by 2025

The Hot School Meals programme will be available to all primary schools by the end of 2025, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has said.

It was initially launched in 30 schools five years ago, and it now caters to 2,000 primary schools and over 150,000 pupils.Minister Humphreys said she is delighted that the full rollout of the scheme has been brought forward to the end of next year, as it’s highly beneficial. “It improves school attendance, it’s better for their well-being, and all in all, it’s a really good programme.“Everyone gets to sit down, nobody is singled out, they have their little chat and their food before going out to play with a full stomach.”

Hot School Meals Primary Schools Rollout Educational Attainment School Attendance Well-Being

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hot School Meals programme to be available to all primary schools by end of 2025Minister Heather Humphreys said she will be seeking additional funding in Budget 2025 to ensure all primary schools can avail of the programme

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Expansion of Hot School Meals Programme in DublinThe Irish government is determined to ensure that every child attending a primary school receives a hot school lunch by 2025. Catholic primary schools in Dublin are switching to multidenominational patronage. Schools that have not yet joined the hot school meals programme can express their interest and be enlisted in the coming months.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Expansion of Hot School Meals Programme to Benefit 150,000 ChildrenAnother 900 primary schools will join the Hot School Meals Programme, providing nutritious hot meals to an additional 150,000 children. The announcement will be made by Taoiseach Simon Harris and Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys. The programme, which started as a pilot in 2019, now covers over 2,000 primary schools. In addition, discussions will be held on road traffic collision trends and measures to address the increase in fatalities and serious injuries on Irish roads.

Source: rtenews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Growing calls in Fianna Fail for election before March 2025New Fine Gael leader and incoming-Taoiseach Simon Harris said on Sunday that the Government will run full term. The election must be held before March 2025.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Six Nations 2025 tickets selling for 10 times face value before they go on saleRugby bosses have urged fans to only buy from official sources, as websites are flogging €125 Aviva Stadium tickets for as much as €1,250

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Simon Harris says he wants the Government to go full term to March 2025Taoiseach-in-waiting and new Fine Gael leader Simon Harris appears to have ruled out the prospect of an early general election

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »