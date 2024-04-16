Hot School Meals Programme to be Available in All Primary Schools by 2025

The Hot School Meals programme will be available to all primary schools by the end of 2025, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has said.
It was initially launched in 30 schools five years ago, and it now caters to 2,000 primary schools and over 150,000 pupils.Minister Humphreys said she is delighted that the full rollout of the scheme has been brought forward to the end of next year, as it’s highly beneficial. “It improves school attendance, it’s better for their well-being, and all in all, it’s a really good programme.“Everyone gets to sit down, nobody is singled out, they have their little chat and their food before going out to play with a full stomach.”
Expansion of Hot School Meals Programme to Benefit 150,000 ChildrenAnother 900 primary schools will join the Hot School Meals Programme, providing nutritious hot meals to an additional 150,000 children. The announcement will be made by Taoiseach Simon Harris and Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys. The programme, which started as a pilot in 2019, now covers over 2,000 primary schools. In addition, discussions will be held on road traffic collision trends and measures to address the increase in fatalities and serious injuries on Irish roads.
