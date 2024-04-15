Gabriel Martinelli's Disappointing Performance as Arsenal Lose to Aston Villa

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli had an afternoon to forget on Sunday as the Gunners fell to a 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa .

However, some felt Martinelli actually played a part in Villa's opening goal. One of those people included Arsenal legend Ian Wright, who criticised the 22-year-old for "switching off" in the build-up to Bailey's decisive strike. "Bailey is his man, that’s his man in this situation. He has to get closer to him, it’s as simple as that. Arsenal gave Villa too many opportunities late on and they took them."Martinelli switches off at the back post. He realised too late. That’s the difference. The margins are so small and the same thing happened against Bayern, a couple of lapses in concentration and they were punished.

