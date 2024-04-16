EU to Consider Expanding Sanctions on Iran's Drone and Missile Capabilities

Iran ian strike in retaliation for Israel’s killing of officials in Damascus ‘unprecedented’ and major escalation in region, says Josep BorrellExisting sanctions covering Iran ’s supply of drones to Russia for military use could be expanded, the EU's Josep Borrell said.The European Union is to draw up proposals to expand sanctions on Iran targeting its drone and missile capabilities , in response to its weekend attack on Israel.

Existing sanctions covering Iran’s supply of drones to Russia for military use could also be expanded to cover the supply of a wider range of missiles, he said. The meeting also heard calls from some ministers to introduce sanctions on members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, he said. The emergency meeting of EU foreign ministers was called in response to Iran’s missile and drone attacks on Israel over the weekend. The direct attack on Israel from Iran was “unprecedented” and a major escalation in the region, Mr Borrell said.

Austrian foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg said he had called for extending EU sanctions against Iran at the meeting. “All actors in the region have to keep a cool head, I urge them to contribute to de-escalation,” he said in a post on social media.

EU Iran Sanctions Drone Capabilities Missile Capabilities Middle East

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Deloitte reverses Covid cuts by expanding office space in LondonIncreasing attendance by staff in the office leads to decision on taking on new space

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

This week: Expanding Central Bank’s powers ‘risks a new financial crashThis week’s edition is packed with original stories and insightful analysis on business and politics

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Oireachtas to consider calls to make killing of pets ‘akin to murder’The Oireachtas will consider whether the law should be changed to make the killing of a pet equivalent to the murder of a human being.

Source: NewstalkFM - 🏆 19. / 55 Read more »

Love Island makers consider new villa locationLove Island producers are considering new villa locations beyond Majorca, with a property in Portugal's Algarve emerging as a front-runner. ITV Studios is sending a team to view the villa, which features a UFO-like shape and meets the show's demands for wardrobe space, a terrace garden, swimming pool, and a separate hideaway area. The producers are willing to quadruple their weekly budget to secure a new setting for the show's 10th anniversary in 2025.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Taoiseach-designate Simon Harris to Consider Gender and Geography in Cabinet ReshuffleTaoiseach-designate Simon Harris has stated that he will take various factors into account, including gender and geography, when deciding on his Cabinet reshuffle. Harris is expected to become Taoiseach on Tuesday and will name his Cabinet members. There are at least two vacancies to be filled.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

US, UK and Australia consider co-operation with Japan on Aukus security pactFormed by the three countries in 2021, Aukus is part of efforts to push back against China’s power

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »