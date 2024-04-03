Conor McGregor warned of psychological battle ahead of return to octagon

Conor McGregor has been warned of the "psychological" battle he will face when he returns to the octagon later this year. The Notorious is set to face Michael Chandler in what will be his first fight in some three years since he suffered a horror leg break in his trilogy bout defeat to Dustin Poirier. And former middleweight champion Chris Weidman, who broke his leg just months before McGregor, says the Dubliner will have to overcome a mental battle against Chandler.

READ MORE: UFC 300 on course to break records without Conor McGregor He told The MMA Hour: "I know he watched my fight. I think he probably learned a lot watching my fight. "Some of the red flags of what to be prepared for, for whoever he fights, and also maybe you’re not going to be able to throw back as much as you want. "Or now, be prepared that could be something you have to deal with, so really train on kicking back. “Because you want that to be second nature when you’re in ther

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Conor McGregor surprises junior MMA training session as daughter trainsConor McGregor's daughter went for an MMA session in SBG and Conor McGregor popped in.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

“I don’t really feel like I could ever call it a day until I’m laid out flat'UFC legend Conor McGregor has dismissed retirement talks ahead of a return match with Michael Chandler

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Conor McGregor goes cycling around Central Perk as he works out in New YorkConor McGregor is set to face Michael Chandler this year

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Conor McGregor's Dublin pub turned into the Road House with movie being screenedConor McGregor's Dublin pub will turn into the Road House for one night only.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

John Kavanagh details Conor McGregor training plan as UFC return edges closerConor McGregor is set to face Michael Chandler this year

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

John Kavanagh linked to company that has raised millions for chain of MMA gyms and online platformConor McGregor’s coach has assisted in the development of exclusive training programmes, says company

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »