Conor McGregor warned of psychological battle ahead of return to octagon

Conor McGregor has been warned of the "psychological" battle he will face when he returns to the octagon later this year. The Notorious is set to face Michael Chandler in what will be his first fight in some three years since he suffered a horror leg break in his trilogy bout defeat to Dustin Poirier. And former middleweight champion Chris Weidman, who broke his leg just months before McGregor, says the Dubliner will have to overcome a mental battle against Chandler.
READ MORE: UFC 300 on course to break records without Conor McGregor He told The MMA Hour: "I know he watched my fight. I think he probably learned a lot watching my fight. "Some of the red flags of what to be prepared for, for whoever he fights, and also maybe you’re not going to be able to throw back as much as you want. "Or now, be prepared that could be something you have to deal with, so really train on kicking back. “Because you want that to be second nature when you’re in ther
