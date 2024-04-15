Conor McGregor to Make Long-Awaited Return to Octagon Against Michael Chandler at UFC 303

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the octagon on June 29th when he takes on Michael Chandler at UFC 303 .

The contest will be held at 170 pounds marking McGregor's return to the Welterweight division for the first time since he faced Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 2020. Since then, a rivalry between McGregor and Chandler has blossomed with the two coaching opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter reality series in 2023. A bout between the pair was expected in 2023, but a myriad of issues prevented the fight from taking place.

Days later, the Irishman indicated that the issues between himself and the UFC had been sorted and that a return to fighting was imminent.

Conor Mcgregor Michael Chandler UFC 303 Octagon Comeback Welterweight Division International Fight Week Las Vegas Leg Injury The Ultimate Fighter

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Conor McGregor's v Michael Chandler confirmed for UFC 303The fight will take place on June 29th in Las Vegas.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

“I don’t really feel like I could ever call it a day until I’m laid out flat'UFC legend Conor McGregor has dismissed retirement talks ahead of a return match with Michael Chandler

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Conor McGregor issues six-word response as Michael Chandler fight made officialConor McGregor will finally make his return in June.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Conor McGregor goes cycling around Central Perk as he works out in New YorkConor McGregor is set to face Michael Chandler this year

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

John Kavanagh details Conor McGregor training plan as UFC return edges closerConor McGregor is set to face Michael Chandler this year

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Randy Couture says Michael Chandler has the skillset to defeat Conor McGregorRandy Couture believes Chandler will have to learn from McGregor’s loss to Nate Diaz

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »