Conor McGregor to Make Long-Awaited Return to Octagon Against Michael Chandler at UFC 303

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the octagon on June 29th when he takes on Michael Chandler at UFC 303 .
The contest will be held at 170 pounds marking McGregor's return to the Welterweight division for the first time since he faced Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 2020. Since then, a rivalry between McGregor and Chandler has blossomed with the two coaching opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter reality series in 2023. A bout between the pair was expected in 2023, but a myriad of issues prevented the fight from taking place.
Days later, the Irishman indicated that the issues between himself and the UFC had been sorted and that a return to fighting was imminent.
