Basketball Teams to Replay 0.3 Seconds of Playoff Match

Two basketball teams face the unusual prospect of having to go through their pre-match rituals and warm-ups in order to replay just 0.3 seconds of a Division One playoff match that ended in controversial circumstances last month. Portlaoise Panthers were beaten 80-78 by Limerick Sport Eagles at their home venue of St Mary’s Hall on March 23rd.

However, the conclusion of the second-tier men’s playoff match sparked fury among the home faithful, with Limerick’s Jason Killeen, a former Ireland captain and US college player for Winthrop and Augusta State, adjudged to have been fouled while attempting to shoot as the buzzer sounded. The scores had been tied but Killeen was allowed to take his free throws, both of which he converted, to give his side the win. Cue pandemonium, with Portlaoise complaining that free throws should not have been awarded as the clock had expired and therefore the match had ende

