Basketball Ireland Orders Replay of Controversial Division 1 Quarter-Final

Basketball Ireland have sensationally ordered the final 0.3 seconds of the Division 1 quarter-final match between the Portlaoise Panthers and the Limerick Sport Eagles to be replayed this week. The Eagles edged out a 80-78 win over Portlaoise on March 23rd in a game that ended in controversial fashion.

Former Ireland captain Jason Killeen nailed two late free throws to secure the win by two points, but Portlaoise that those two free throws shouldn't have counted as the final buzzer had sounded before the foul was committed. The Panthers argued about both the awarding of the fouls and the fact that the clock stood at 0.0 following the free throws signalling the end of the game. The Eagles had been preparing to play their semi-final this week when the National Appeals Committee (NAC) sensationally decided that the game had to be replayed in ful

