Andrew Scott mourns the death of his mother

Andrew Scott revealed his accomplishments have been bittersweet since the death of his mother last month.

The Fleabag star, 47, shared his sorrow following his recent loss and says he's managing each day as it comes. "Well, you know, you have to — life goes on, you manage it day by day," he told The Sunday Times. Andrew has received numerous accolades due to his on-screen performances, including a BAFTA Television Award and two Laurence Olivier Awards, and has previously been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award and two Golden Globe Awards.

Nora - who was mother to Sarah, Andrew, and Hannah - appeared to be one of Scott's biggest supporters and would often visit him while he worked on set. However, six years before her sad passing, Nora revealed that she was sent a stunning bouquet of roses after she informed Anthony Hopkins that she was ill.

