An Garda Síochána to Spend €250,000 on New Mountain Bikes for Bicycle-Mounted Patrols

An Garda Síochána is set to spend €250,000 on 200 new mountain bikes as it expands bicycle-mounted patrols of towns and cities across the country. It follows the purchase of 50 mountain bikes last year, along with the acquisition of eight electric bicycles as part of a pilot initiative. By last August, there were 556 mountain bikes in the national fleet and there are believed to be more than 1,000 gardaí who are specially trained to conduct bike patrols.

READ MORE: Wheatfield Prison drone drugs drops - Brazen thugs flaunt high-tech smuggling stunt An Garda Síochána is currently seeking tenders for the supply of up to 200 new mountain bikes, which it estimates will cost €250,000 excluding VAT. An initial order for 100 bicycles is expected to be submitted within 30 days of a contract being signed, followed by two further purchase orders for 50 bikes, if require

