Wild Bee Florals: A Journey into Regenerative Flower Farming

Thanushi Eagalle, owner of Wild Bee Florals in Dove Creek, has always turned to gardening for relaxation during tough times. Now that flower farming has turned into a full time job, it may not be as relaxing, but she has felt rewarded.

Wild Bee Florals was established in 2020 with a primary focus on regenerative farming, a type of agriculture that focuses on ecosystem rehabilitation by placing an emphasis on factors such as soil health, water management, crop diversity and sustainable fertilizers. Eagalle takes on the lead growing the flowers and designing the farm’s operations, and her partner Aaron Brown takes care of the infrastructure. Eagalle finds flower farming interesting because it blends well with her science background. She has a master’s degree in evolutionary biology. “Every year it’s like a different experiment,” she said. “There’s a bit of excitement that goes into both the biology and chemistry side of things when you try to be as productive as you can in small spaces.” Wild Bee Florals makes use of their 0.5-acre farm to grow a variety of flowers, including dahlias, zinnias, sunflowers, and more. They sell their flowers through a subscription service and at local farmers markets





The Wild Rovers, inspired by the Irish Rovers, leaves audience in want of a portal outIt’s not third time lucky for Terra Bruce Productions, which is presenting its third jukebox musical in as many years

Bitcoin surges above $30,000 after a wild week for crypto investorsThe new rally was triggered by a decision from the Securities and Exchange Commission to drop legal charges against two cryptocurrency execs.

Einarson beats Homan in wild showdown, advances to playoffs at Grand Slam openerNIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Kerri Einarson earned a playoff spot at the Grand Slam of Curling's HearingLife Tour Challenge with a wild 7-5 win over Rachel Homan on Friday.

Einarson beats Homan in wild showdown, advances to playoffs at Grand Slam openerKerri Einarson holds off rally by Rachel Homan to secure playoff spot at HearingLife Tour Challenge

