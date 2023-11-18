Wild Bee Florals: A Journey into Regenerative Flower Farming

Thanushi Eagalle, owner of Wild Bee Florals in Dove Creek, has always turned to gardening for relaxation during tough times. Now that flower farming has turned into a full time job, it may not be as relaxing, but she has felt rewarded.
Wild Bee Florals was established in 2020 with a primary focus on regenerative farming, a type of agriculture that focuses on ecosystem rehabilitation by placing an emphasis on factors such as soil health, water management, crop diversity and sustainable fertilizers. Eagalle takes on the lead growing the flowers and designing the farm’s operations, and her partner Aaron Brown takes care of the infrastructure. Eagalle finds flower farming interesting because it blends well with her science background. She has a master’s degree in evolutionary biology. “Every year it’s like a different experiment,” she said. “There’s a bit of excitement that goes into both the biology and chemistry side of things when you try to be as productive as you can in small spaces.” Wild Bee Florals makes use of their 0.5-acre farm to grow a variety of flowers, including dahlias, zinnias, sunflowers, and more. They sell their flowers through a subscription service and at local farmers markets
