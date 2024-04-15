Unity Rally at Cornell University

“This is a unity rally , but it’s not just a unity rally for Jews , and it’s not just a unity rally for Israel . There’s a reason we have Israel i and American flags on this stage, it’s because we stand for civilization against true barbarians who are looking to tear us down… So this is not just a Jewish unity rally , it’s an American unity rally and we can never forget that. “at Cornell University .
How is it that a professor at this university felt exhilarated upon hearing of the attack? And what’s most disturbing is watch that video, he got met with cheers by many students. They know that the destruction of Israel means October 7th a thousand times over. That is what they want for Israel. That is what they want for the United States.It’s privileged children and privileged faculty, who have willingly accept that the benefits of our society, the benefits of this campus, the benefits of the donors to this campus, and then use it to try to destroy us all.You probably don’t realize it, and this is directed to the students in the crowd.
You have coming up on this campus a BDS resolution. They can call it whatever they want, but that’s what it is. And there is only one reason that the people who organize against the Jewish people and organize against Israel do not recognize it as an indigenous liberation movement, do not include it in mutual liberation movements. And it’s because it was a liberation movement by Jews.I will leave you, because I know there’s a lot of other speakers, with just one anecdote.
Unity Rally Cornell University Jews Israel Civilization Barbarians American Unity Anti-Israel Banner Turnout
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »
Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »
Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »
Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 25. / 68 Read more »
Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »