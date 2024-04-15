Unity Rally at Cornell University

“This is a unity rally , but it’s not just a unity rally for Jews , and it’s not just a unity rally for Israel . There’s a reason we have Israel i and American flags on this stage, it’s because we stand for civilization against true barbarians who are looking to tear us down… So this is not just a Jewish unity rally , it’s an American unity rally and we can never forget that. “at Cornell University .

How is it that a professor at this university felt exhilarated upon hearing of the attack? And what’s most disturbing is watch that video, he got met with cheers by many students. They know that the destruction of Israel means October 7th a thousand times over. That is what they want for Israel. That is what they want for the United States.It’s privileged children and privileged faculty, who have willingly accept that the benefits of our society, the benefits of this campus, the benefits of the donors to this campus, and then use it to try to destroy us all.You probably don’t realize it, and this is directed to the students in the crowd.

You have coming up on this campus a BDS resolution. They can call it whatever they want, but that’s what it is. And there is only one reason that the people who organize against the Jewish people and organize against Israel do not recognize it as an indigenous liberation movement, do not include it in mutual liberation movements. And it’s because it was a liberation movement by Jews.I will leave you, because I know there’s a lot of other speakers, with just one anecdote.

Unity Rally Cornell University Jews Israel Civilization Barbarians American Unity Anti-Israel Banner Turnout

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LegInsurrection / 🏆 3. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Saint Mary's University faculty, supporters rally to show lack of confidence in university leadersExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Former Cornell University Student Pleads Guilty to Posting Threats Against Jewish PeopleA former Cornell University student has pleaded guilty to posting violently threatening statements against Jewish people on campus. The threats, made during the war in Gaza, caused fear and concern among Jewish students.

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Cornell Jewish Unity Rally: “the best thing that students can do to combat the hatred that we’re seeing is to stand strong”Student Amanda Silberstein (headline quote) and I appear on Fox News: 'This is a show of solidarity with the students. This event is really about the students who for six months now have undergone almost nonstop harassment, nonstop intimidation, from anti-Israel groups and anti-Israel professors.

Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

University of New Brunswick Reds Advance to Final of Canadian University Men's Hockey ChampionshipColton Kammerer and the University of New Brunswick Reds will have a shot at defending their Canadian university men's hockey title and completing an unbeaten season. Kammerer had a goal and two assists to lead the top-seeded Reds to a 7-0 semifinal win over the Toronto Metropolitan University Bold on Saturday. UNB will face either the McGill Redbirds or Universite du Quebec a Trois-Rivieres Patriotes in the final Sunday.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Cornell senior Izzy Daniel wins 2024 Patty Kazmaier AwardDaniel is the first player from Cornell to win the award.

Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 25. / 68 Read more »

Group Fighting Antisemitism Encouraging NYC Jewish Students Not to Apply to Cornell“Considering Cornell? Cornell is not a safe place for Jewish students”

Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »