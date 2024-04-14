Ukrainian President Condemns Iran's Attack on Israel, Calls for Help

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday condemned Iran ’s drone and missile attack on Israel and said his country needed help from its allies to fend off threats from the air, just as Israel did.

Writing on the social media platform X, Zelensky said: “Iran’s actions threaten the entire region and the world, just as Russia’s actions threaten a larger conflict, and the obvious collaboration between the two regimes in spreading terror must face a resolute and united response from the world.” “And when Ukraine says allies cannot turn a blind eye to Russian missiles and drones, it means that it is necessary to act, and act strongly,” he said.“And the fact that we in Ukraine have been waiting months for a vital support package – the fact that we are still waiting for a vote in Congress – testifies to the fact that the confidence of terrorists has also been growing for months,” he said.Steve Scalise, majority leader in the U.S.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Iran Israel Attack Allies Air Threats U.S. Congress Aid Package Russia Troops Onslaughts Daily Attacks Cities Infrastructure

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel Threatens To Strike Iran Directly If Iran Launches Attack From Its TerritoryIsrael’s Foreign Minister has threatened that its country’s forces would strike Iran directly if the Islamic Republic launched an attack from its territory against Israel.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Israel threatens to strike Iran directly if Iran launches attack from its territoryIsrael's foreign minister threatened Wednesday that his country's forces would strike Iran directly if the Islamic Republic launched an attack from its territory against Israel, as tensions between the rival powers flare following the killings of Iranian generals in a blast at the Iranian consulate in Syria.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

Iran's state-run news agency says Iran has fired ballistic missiles at targets inside IsraelJERUSALEM (AP) — Iran says it has launched ballistic missiles as part of its attack targeting Israel. The state-run IRNA news agency quoted an anonymous official saying ballistic missiles were part of the attack.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Iran's state-run news agency says Iran has fired ballistic missiles at targets inside IsraelIran says it has launched ballistic missiles as part of its attack targeting Israel.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Fires More Aides In Ongoing Personnel ShakeupNo explanation was given immediately for the latest changes in a wide-reaching personnel shakeup over recent months.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Ukrainian President Signs Law to Reduce Wartime Conscription AgeUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed a bill to lower the age of conscription during war after initially rejecting the legislation, which was adopted by parliament almost a year ago.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »