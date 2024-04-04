UFC Introduces New Ticket Policy Allowing Friends and Family to Watch Athletes Fight

Friends and family members of athletes competing at the UFC Apex will have the opportunity to watch them fight under a new ticket policy recently introduced by the Las Vegas-based promotion. UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell sent out a memo on Tuesday revealing that fighters will receive four seats to “watch their fight only” at the Las Vegas facility.

The policy will begin with Saturday’s“Beginning with UFC Fight Night this Saturday, April 6, athletes who compete on cards at UFC Apex will receive four (4) seats for friends and family to watch their fight only,” Campbell wrote in the memo. “Following the bout, your guests will be escorted out of Apex. This practice will be in effect for all events at UFC Apex going forward. “UFC Event Operations VIP Hosts will coordinate all details with you during fighter check-in of your respective fight weeks at the host hotel. All details will be provided, including specific arrival times for your guest

