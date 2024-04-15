UFC Fighter Pereira Overcomes Groin Injury to Secure Knockout Victory

, then brushed off a groin shot just moments before authoring a devastating knockout victory 3:14 into the opening round of Saturday’s headliner at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
“That happened in the last couple of weeks,” Pereira said. “It’s not something that I was going to pull out of the fight. I had to push through. It happened in the moment of my camp that I had to be slowing down my training, so I had to just push through.”was about to step in and pause the bout when Hill appeared to land a kick to the groin of his opponent. Instead, Pereira extended an arm to halt the referee, signaling that he was fine to continue.
“My game plan was to start throwing hands after that, so then he threw the groin shot, but it did not really hurt too much, so I chose to just keep pushing so I did not have to reset the distance. Capitalize on the moment.”
UFC Fighter Pereira Groin Injury Knockout Victory Press Conference Bout Left Hook
Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »
Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »
Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »
Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »
Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »
Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »