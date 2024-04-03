Trump Sues Co-Founders of Trump Media & Technology Group

Donald Trump has sued two co-founders of his newly public Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., claiming they set the company up improperly and shouldn’t get any stock in it. Mohammed Al Shalloudi, a 21-year-old graduate data analyst in the United Arab Emirates who invested in Donald Trump's social media company, has little in common with the former U.S. president's political supporters.

Al Shalloudi bought shares in Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), but not because he believes in the business of its app Truth Social or because he is a Trump fan

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump’s media company surges for second day after stellar debutShares of Trump Media & Technology Group surged 17 per cent on Wednesday

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Trump Media stock tanks as new filing reveals heavy losses, 'greater risks' on Trump's involvementAfter a strong debut last week, shares of Donald Trump's media company were under pressure Monday after meager sales and deep losses were revealed in a new...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Trump sues two Trump Media co-founders, seeking to void their stock in the companySAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Donald Trump is suing two co-founders of Trump Media & Technology Group, the newly public parent company of his Truth Social platform...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

TMTG, Case-Shiller Home Price Index: Tuesday's what to watchTrump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Donald Trump's Truth Social platform, starts trading on the Nasdaq tomorrow. The Case-Shiller...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Olympics: Canada's men's basketball team in Group A, women's team in Group BThe Canadian men's and women's basketball teams can now begin their preparations for the Paris Olympics this summer knowing who they may be up against.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Trump fundraising with Republican National Committee to benefit group paying legal feesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »