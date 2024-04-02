Total Solar Eclipse to Cast Parts of Canada into Darkness

Municipalities across Central and Eastern Canada have spent months preparing for an event that will last less than a few: a total solar eclipse that will cast parts of the country into complete darkness. An annular solar eclipse rises over the skyline of Toronto on Thursday, June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank GunnTorontonians eager to catch a glimpse of the upcoming total solar eclipse would be wise to hit the road and head out of town next Monday. While the moon will cover up 99.
9 per cent of the sun in parts of Toronto on April 8, the city is not in the path of totality like other municipalities outside the GTA. “This is a very important difference for solar eclipses,” said Elaina Hyde, the director of the Allan I Carswell Observatory at York University and a professor with the school’s Natural Sciences department. “If you are in totality, you're in the area where the sky will get dark. This is the very spectacular show. You get the big temperature shif
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NTVNewsNL - 🏆 54. / 59 Read more »
Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »
Source: CBCAlerts - 🏆 37. / 63 Read more »
Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »