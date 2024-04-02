Toronto Museum Officially Changes Its Name

A museum in Toronto with what could quite possibly be one of the most often misspelled names in the city is officially changing it for good. What started as a 'museum without walls,' hosting pop-up exhibits across the city went on to set up a more permanent space at 401 Richmond, and is now on to their next big change.

"The name change comes as part of the institution’s ongoing commitment to accurately reflect the city of Toronto and its growing residents and further represent itself as Toronto’s city museum," reads a statement from the museum. Celebrating both the museum's ten-year anniversary and its most successful year to date, the team behind the museum decided it was time to make the change, in hopes of making the institution even more accessible and better representative of Toronto's populatio

