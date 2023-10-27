Toronto Maple Leafs send prospect Fraser Minten back to WHL

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving announced today that the club has returned forward Fraser Minten to the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL).
Minten cracked the opening night roster after an impressive training camp and pre-season, where he tallied one goal and four points in six games. He appeared in four games with the Maple Leafs during the 2023-24 regular season. Minten was a healthy scratch in the last three games.Minten will return to the Blazers, where it’s assumed he will be named captain. The Blazers sit in last place in the WHL with a 1-9-2 record after 12 games this season.
The Vancouver, British Columbia product also participated in Canada's national junior team summer meetings and is expected to compete for a spot at the 2024 World Juniors in Sweden.
Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs have recalled defenseman William Lagesson from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL. The Maple Leafs signed Lagesson to a one-year, two-way contract after spending time in the 2022-23 season in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves. The Swedish defenseman was originally a fourth-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He has appeared in 60 NHL games with the Oilers and Montreal Canadiens, where he has tallied seven assists.