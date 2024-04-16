Toronto Man Charged with Assault and Xenophobic Remarks at North York Store

A Toronto man has been charged after allegedly making xenophobic remarks and assaulting a victim at a North York store earlier this week.

According to a release issued by the Toronto Police Service, the incident took place on April 11 in the area of Wynford Drive and Wynford Heights Crescent, just east of the Don Valley Parkway. Investigators allege that a suspect attended the store and made xenophobic remarks towards the victim, who is of South Asian ethnicity and was wearing a turban at the time of the interaction.On Saturday, officers arrested Toronto resident Nikolin Kristofori, 54, and charged him with one count of assault with a weapon. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 24.Police response to the Uvalde shooting was riddled with failures, new DOJ report saysAsking rent prices in March up 8.

Toronto Man Charged Assault Xenophobic Remarks North York Store

