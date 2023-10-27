The greatest Rugby World Cup final? Huge expectations for All Blacks-Springboks showdown

Saturday's 106th showdown between gigantic rivals New Zealand and South Africa has elevated rugby's biggest game — if that was at all possible — to a potential do-you-remember-where-you-were moment for everyone who follows the sport, young or old, from New Zealand, South Africa or elsewhere.

While that 1995 title decider provided a momentous day for a newly democratic South Africa, the reality is it didn't have the sheer rugby significance and context that this final at Stade de France in Paris has.

Either South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber or New Zealand coach Ian Foster, both departing after the World Cup, will leave behind a magnificent legacy. There are a line of other big All Blacks and Springboks names heading into, or toward, retirement in an era-ending game for both squads. They will finish against the team they probably dreamed as kids of beating right here, in a Rugby World Cup final. headtopics.com

“This is a way to make history,” New Zealand flyhalf Richie Mo'unga said."I want to be part of history. I want to bring the World Cup home. Whatever happens after that I don’t really care.NEW ZEALAND vs SOUTH AFRICA (New Zealand leads 62-4-39 overall; 3-2 in RWC)

With a century of clashes to draw on, when the All Blacks have been clearly dominant overall, it's two Springboks victories that stand out — 28 years apart — as maybe the most consequential now. “I remember it very well,” Springboks coach Nienaber said this week. “I remember after the victory we were all in the streets.” Even with the weight of '95, Nienaber said this final is “probably the biggest rugby game there has ever been.” headtopics.com

“There weren't many days that go by when I didn’t think about that World Cup final,” New Zealand's 1995 captain Sean Fitzpatrick said in an interview in 2020. He stewed on that Johannesburg loss for years, he said. “The one that got away? That is one that got away from us."

