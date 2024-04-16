Tesla to Lay Off Over 10% of Workforce

Tesla Inc. plans to lay off more than 10 per cent of its worldwide workforce, multiple news organizations reported on April 15, citing an internal memo.

"As we prepare the company for our next phase of growth, it is extremely important to look at every aspect of the company for cost reductions and increasing productivity," Musk said in the memo. Both Baglino and Patel were no longer available on Tesla's internal system, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. Baglino was one of four members in Tesla's leadership team listed on the company's investor relations website that includes Musk.

The company has scrapped plans to produce an inexpensive car, abandoning one of CEO Musk's longstanding goals to make affordable EVs for the masses.

