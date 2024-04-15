Tentative Deal Reached in York University Strike

TORONTO — The union representing striking academic workers at York University says it has reached a tentative deal with the post-secondary institution.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees local 3903 says the tentative agreement was struck Sunday night. About 3,000 contract faculty, teaching and graduate assistants, research assistants and part-time librarians walked off the job on Feb. 26 after failed contract negotiations with the university. The union has said the main bargaining issues were addressing an affordability crisis, job security and workplace equity.

The union says its executive committee is currently working out the logistics of a ratification vote, which will be held later this week.York had said its campuses were open and most courses were continuing through the strike as it worked towards an agreement with the union.

York University Strike Academic Workers Contract Negotiations Tentative Agreement

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Striking York University workers reach tentative agreement with employer: unionTORONTO — The union representing striking academic workers at York University says it has reached a tentative deal with the post-secondary institution.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Striking York University workers reach tentative deal: unionMembers of CUPE 3903 picket on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Tentative Agreement Reached in York University StrikeYork University and striking academic workers have reached a tentative agreement after seven weeks of strike action. The deal is yet to be ratified.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

York University strike: tentative deal reached with academic workersA tentative agreement has been reached between York University and about 3,000 academic workers who walked off of the job at the end of February.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

University of New Brunswick Reds Advance to Final of Canadian University Men's Hockey ChampionshipColton Kammerer and the University of New Brunswick Reds will have a shot at defending their Canadian university men's hockey title and completing an unbeaten season. Kammerer had a goal and two assists to lead the top-seeded Reds to a 7-0 semifinal win over the Toronto Metropolitan University Bold on Saturday. UNB will face either the McGill Redbirds or Universite du Quebec a Trois-Rivieres Patriotes in the final Sunday.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Saint Mary's University faculty, supporters rally to show lack of confidence in university leadersExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »