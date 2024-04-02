Teen Refuses to Share Inheritance, Sparks Family Conflict

The story goes that a 17-year-old ran into a bit of unexpected money. It was a trust left to him by his dad, which was actually a combination of what he had. It didn’t take long for the teen’s mother to start suggesting ideas to share the money. You see, the family isn’t doing well—never was—and this money would help OP’s step-siblings get a degree or a better life. After consulting with a lawyer and back-and-forths with the parents, the kid decided against sharing the money.

You can guess how the mother and the step-father felt about that one., but many had questions. Mostly, it dealt with how much dad was actually involved. If he wasn’t (which was not the case), then it’s only fair mom would get some support for raising OP. However, the situation was that the dad only took care of the kid while he was alive—once he was gone, there was only the inheritance, and the mom was now on her ow

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teen Gets Huge Inheritance From Dad, Mom Demands He Share Everything With StepsiblingsThey say that money is the root of all evil. And even if it isn't evil, its definitely some form of making folks fight over large sums of money.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

911 Calls During Which Dispatchers Could Barely Stop Themselves From Laughing (35 Moments)nlderek reply Share icon source que_he_hecho reply Share icon source anon reply Share icon source domods reply Share icon source ArmyOfDog reply Share icon source Canoe52 reply Share icon source SmartyMarty85 reply Share icon source barrel-getya reply ADVERTISEMENTShare icon source SooperDiz reply Share icon source theyoungreezy reply Share icon...

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

46 People Online Shared Ideas On What Harmless Pranks To Pull On People For April Fools’ Daysalajaneidentiteet reply Share icon source pharmers-daughter reply Share icon source JessKN reply Share icon source Storyteller678 reply Share icon source arharris2 reply Share icon source zool714 reply Share icon source nanna_mouse reply Share icon source lingonberryjuicebox reply ADVERTISEMENTShare icon source Ok-Company4574 reply Share icon...

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

46 People Shared April Fools’ Pranks That Are Too Good Not To Trysalajaneidentiteet reply Share icon source pharmers-daughter reply Share icon source JessKN reply Share icon source Storyteller678 reply Share icon source arharris2 reply Share icon source zool714 reply Share icon source nanna_mouse reply Share icon source lingonberryjuicebox reply ADVERTISEMENTShare icon source Ok-Company4574 reply Share icon...

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

50 Unethical Life Hacks For Those Who Lack A Moral CompassOil-Executive reply Share icon source Blurt-Reynolds reply Share icon source FunCouple037 reply Share icon source BerakGoreng reply Share icon source Mature_BOS reply Share icon source ArchaicBrainWorms reply Share icon source Xtereo reply Share icon source Kuroinekou reply ADVERTISEMENTShare icon source LaLiLuLela reply Share icon source...

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Teen Treats Her Stepmom With Hostility, Is Surprised When She Refuses To Cover Her College TuitionTeen who used to treat stepmom and stepdaughter badly demands she pay for her tuition, lashes out when the stepmom refuses.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »