Stocks in Asia to Fall as Rate-Cut Optimism Fades: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Asia are expected to fall as optimism for rate cuts fades. Bond traders are loading up on bearish wagers as the odds for rate cuts dwindle. The Federal Reserve's Daly believes that three rate cuts is a reasonable baseline for 2024. An index fund for private firms makes it easier to bet on unicorns. Chile tempers monetary easing with a 75 basis point interest rate cut. SoftBank-backed window maker plans to file for bankruptcy to reduce debt.

Aramco oil traders stage a walkout in Houston over bonus pay. A survey finds that nearly half of Canadians feel 'stuck at work'. It's time to shift parked RRSP contributions into drive. Food waste is out as grocery prices rise and budgets tighten. Dale Jackson suggests 4 tax tools to keep more money invested. Consider tapping into home equity for retirement income, says a financial commentator. A study finds that emojis with service transactions can increase tipping by up to 30%. Learn how to avoid paying the pink tax on clothes, toys, and other everyday items. The Ontario regulator launches a consumer tool

