Russian Drones Kill Four in Attack on Kharkiv

Russian drones hit high-rise apartment blocks and private homes in Kharkiv on Thursday, killing at least four people in Ukraine 's second-largest city, officials said. Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov put the death toll at four, including three rescue workers in a repeat strike at the site of one attack. Writing on the Telegram messaging app, he also said that 12 people were injured, with three in serious condition.

Ukraine's military shot down 11 Shahed drones out of 20 launched at the country overnight, the General Staff said

Russian Drones Attack Kharkiv Ukraine Casualties

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBCNews / 🏆 2. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russian drone attack kills five in Ukraine's Kharkiv, officials sayExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Russian drone attack kills five in Ukraine's Kharkiv, officials sayExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Russian drone attack kills five in Ukraine's Kharkiv, officials sayExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Ukrainian Drones Attack Russian Oil Refinery and Drone FactoryUkrainian drones carried out a deep strike inside Russian territory, targeting an oil refinery and a drone factory in Tatarstan. The attack injured 12 people and is part of Ukraine's increased assaults on Russian territory. Ukrainian drone developers have been extending the weapons' range to compensate for their disadvantage in weapons and troops.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

Power Outages Persist in Ukraine’s Kharkiv After Russian StrikesThe northeastern city of Kharkiv is still facing water, heating and power shortages caused by a Russian missile barrage on Ukraine on Friday, and utility services may not be fully restored until Monday despite round-the-clock efforts of emergency teams, according to local authorities.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Russian airstrikes hit residential buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine killing one and wounding 16 others.Russia struck the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine with aerial bombs on Wednesday, Mar. 27 for the first time since 2022, killing at least one...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »