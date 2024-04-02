Russia's Richest People Add $72 Billion to Their Fortunes

Russia's richest people added $72 billion to their fortunes over the past year, taking their collective wealth to $577 billion, Forbes said on Tuesday. Vagit Alekperov, former president of oil major Lukoil, took Russia's top spot. In 2021, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Forbes had estimated the total wealth of Russian billionaires at $606 billion. High commodity prices and Russia's war-focused economic growth have aided a recovery towards that figure.

Many Russian billionaires fell under Western sanctions, dropping their total wealth to $353 billion in 2022. Alekperov's fortune rose to $28.6 billion from $20.5 billion over the past year, Forbes said

