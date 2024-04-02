Russia in Talks with Taliban, Working to Remove Them from Terrorist List

Russia said on Tuesday it had important matters to discuss with Afghanistan's Taliban leaders and was working to remove the Taliban from its list of banned terrorist organizations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that they need to resolve pressing issues and communicate with the Taliban like practically everyone else, as they are the de facto authority in Afghanistan. Peskov did not provide further details on the pressing issues.

Last month, Russia experienced its deadliest attack in 20 years, claimed by Islamic State militants

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CTVNews / 🏆 1. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pakistani jets target suspected Pakistani Taliban hideouts in Afghanistan, killing 8 peoplePakistani airstrikes targeted multiple suspected hideouts of the Pakistani Taliban inside neighbouring Afghanistan early on Monday, killing at least eight people and drawing return fire from the Afghan Taliban, officials said.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Pakistani jets target suspected Pakistani Taliban hideouts in Afghanistan, killing at least eight peopleThe latest escalation is likely to further increase tensions between Islamabad and Kabul

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Russia says it is working on removing Taliban from its terrorist listRussia said on Tuesday it had important matters to discuss with Afghanistan's Taliban leaders and was working to remove the Taliban from its list of banned terrorist organizations.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Ukraine peace talks without Russia will fail, Kremlin spokesman saysExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Ukraine peace talks without Russia will fail, Kremlin spokesman saysExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Russia, Ukraine see crisis eventually resolved through talks, China's special envoy saysExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »