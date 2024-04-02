Ruling party mayoral candidate shot dead in Mexico during campaign event

A ruling party mayoral candidate was shot dead on Monday in central Mexico during an event on the first day of her campaign, despite having requested security protection from authorities and receiving no response. A city council candidate was also initially reported as fatally shot in the incident, but the security ministry later said the person was missing.

On Monday evening, Gisela Gaytan had just presented her security strategy plan before a rally in Celaya, Guanajuato, when gunmen opened fire, killing her instantly. The reasons why Gaytan was targeted were unclear but Guanajuato state has in recent years registered some of the highest numbers of homicides in Mexico and experienced turf wars between criminal groups

