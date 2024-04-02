Road Rage Incident in Whitby Results in Stabbing, Police Searching for Suspects

Durham Regional Police are looking for three suspects after a road rage incident resulted in one person being stabbed multiple times in Whitby last week. Police said they were called to Stellar Drive between Thornton and Thickson roads on the morning of March 29 for a stabbing. An altercation followed, which escalated when the suspects allegedly blocked the victim’s vehicle. Police said two suspects then approached the victim.

One of them allegedly held onto the victim while the other stabbed him multiple times. Investigators said the victim was later taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspects, meanwhile, fled the scene. On Tuesday, police released descriptions of the three suspects. One is described as a male with black or brown skin and long black hair, and wearing sunglasses. The other two suspects are believed to be Sri Lankan men with curly hair and clean-shaven faces. Police said one of them had a high visibility vest

