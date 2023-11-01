Researchers gathering new earthquake data off Vancouver Island

The program is led by the University of British Columbia and involves the Geological Survey of Canada, the University of Victoria and Dalhousie University. “This is an area that has also never had any ocean bottom seismic equipment deployed in it, so it’s a fascinating place to study,” says Schaeffer. “By having instruments in this region where the earthquakes occur, we can get a complete catalog of the small seismicity and that allows us to better understand and model how many big earthquakes we would get.”

“It will give us the best images of structure in that area and of earthquakes in that area,” says Geological Survey of Canada earthquake seismologist John Cassidy. “So understanding how often that level of ground shaking, that’s the information that engineers need when they’re designing structures, bridges, buildings, hospitals.”

“They can stay down for up to about 18 months recording autonomously and then we come back and tell them to release with an acoustic signal and they will float to the surface on their own where we pick them up, offload the data and recharge them,” says NFSI manager Graeme Cairns.

"They can stay down for up to about 18 months recording autonomously and then we come back and tell them to release with an acoustic signal and they will float to the surface on their own where we pick them up, offload the data and recharge them," says NFSI manager Graeme Cairns.

The team plans to leave the ocean bottom seismometers in the area for the year, and then they'll redeploy them somewhere else.

Toronto resident Aharon Brodutch is speaking out about the apparent abduction of his brother’s family by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, while calling on the Canadian government to do more to help those taken captive.Police have released video footage showing two suspects who allegedly spray painted swear words on homes and vehicles in Vaughan and left behind skinned goat heads.

