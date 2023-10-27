Quebec students to undergo mandatory anti-violence training

WATCH: Quebec's education minister is hoping to reduce the number of violent incidents in Quebec schools. Bernard Drainville released a long-awaited 11-step action plan to tackle the issue. The announcement comes after a series of violent incidents in and around the province's schools, including a stabbing in Laval earlier this week. Global's Franca Mignacca reports.

“In the vast majority of our schools, we have to make sure that these environments remain safe,” he told reporters Friday. Last year, he explained, the ministry was only able to record the numbers for 45 of the province’s 72 school board and school service centres, because the rest of the data it had received from the schools was incomplete.

Since 2012, Quebec schools have been required to each have an anti-violence plan, but Drainville says there has been little follow-up or updates to those plans, and in many cases, it appears they’ve been “collecting dust.” headtopics.com

But in order to prevent violence in schools, Drainville says parents will also have to play their part.

