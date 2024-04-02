Previewing PFL 1: 2024 Regular Season

Sean is back to preview PFL 1: 2024 Regular Season, which takes place Thursday in San Antonio, Texas, and features the heavyweight and women's...Devin is back to recap the controversial UFC Atlantic City card, give some first thoughts on the newly announced Saudi Arabia event, and preview...

Liz Carmouche, Juliana Velasquez Share Perspectives on Trilogy Bout at PFL 1Vassell Moves on From Bader Rematch, Hopes to Represent Bellator Brand at PFL 1Joaquin Buckley 'Loves the Idea' of Fighting Gilbert Burns at UFC St. LouisUFC on ESPN 54 Medical Suspensions: 10 Fighters Face Indefinite TermsJoaquin Buckley 'Loves the Idea' of Fighting Gilbert Burns at UFC St

Professional Fighters League - PFL Europe 2: 2024 Regular SeasonProfessional Fighters League - PFL Europe 2: 2024 Regular Season in Utilita Arena, Newcastle, Tyne and Wear, England on Jun 8, 2024.

Professional Fighters League - PFL 3: 2024 Regular SeasonProfessional Fighters League - PFL 3: 2024 Regular Season in Wintrust Arena, Chicago, Illinois, United States on Apr 19, 2024.

Professional Fighters League - PFL 2: 2024 Regular SeasonProfessional Fighters League - PFL 2: 2024 Regular Season in The Theater At Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States on Apr 12, 2024.

Professional Fighters League - PFL 1: 2024 Regular SeasonProfessional Fighters League - PFL 1: 2024 Regular Season in Boeing Center, San Antonio, Texas, United States on Apr 4, 2024.

Professional Fighters League - PFL Europe 1: 2024 Regular SeasonProfessional Fighters League - PFL Europe 1: 2024 Regular Season pits Undefeated Baissangour Baki Chamsoudinov vs Cedric The Best Doumbe fight in Accor Arena, Paris, France on Mar 7, 2024.

2024 PFL Season PrimerWho wants to be a millionaire? The journey to answering that question in the Professional Fighters League begins on April 4 in San Antonio.

