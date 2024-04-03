Premier Doug Ford Calls for Removal of International Students from Ontario Institutions

Premier Doug Ford expressed his desire to eliminate international students from Ontario's post-secondary institutions, stating that approximately 18% of students in the province are from foreign countries.

Ford made this statement during an announcement for a new medical school at York University. He also expressed concern over Ontario students studying abroad and not returning home after forming relationships.

