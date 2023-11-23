Opponents Vow to Continue Fight Against Ontario Place Redevelopment

Opponents of Premier Doug Ford’s spa-focused Ontario Place redevelopment scheme are vowing to fight on despite Mayor Olivia Chow’s admission that Toronto can’t keep the beloved site entirely public. While announcing a new deal for Toronto to start repairing the city’s pandemic-shredded finances, Chow released a letter from city manager Paul Johnson conceding that the city “lacks tools to prevent the province from moving forward with its Ontario Place proposal.

” The province is ending a voluntary city review of the plan, which already sparked some changes, and is moving to seize city land on the site it needs to proceed, with no objection from Toronto. “I believe the fight for Ontario Place is not over, especially in light of the legal action that we’ve taken,” urban planner Ken Greenberg told the Star on Monday shortly after Ford and Chow spoke to reporters at Queen’s Par





