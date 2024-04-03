No Risk to Public Health from Bad Smell at Calgary International Airport

Officials at the Calgary International Airport say there is no risk to public health from a bad smell caused by glycol and rotting sediment. The Calgary Airport Authority, along with the Calgary Fire Department and City of Calgary environmental monitoring staff, regularly samples the water and air to ensure safety.

The fluctuating weather conditions have worsened the situation due to increased use of deicing fluid.

