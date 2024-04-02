Miracle Theatre Extends Run of A Comedy of Tenors

Miracle Theatre has extended its run of A Comedy of Tenors until Sunday, April 7. There will be performances every night this week starting Tuesday, including a Sunday matinee. “I don’t think we have ever had so many people tell us this is their favourite play,” Anne Laughlin, producer of the show, said. “We’ve even had an unusual number of ‘frequent flyers’ - people returning to bring friends or relatives to see it.

” The hit comedy is about four famous singers spending an afternoon in a luxury hotel before the world’s first stadium concert. With endless surprises from wives, lovers, rivals, producers, staff, and wannabes, everything goes wrong, with hilarious results, Laughlin said. Miracle Theatre provides Prince George with professional theatre and then donates all the proceeds. This year the community will be gifted wildfire equipment in the form of a Structure Protection Uni

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PGCitizen / 🏆 65. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A Comedy of Tenors, the farcical fundraiser presented by Miracle TheatreMiracle Theatre presents A Comedy of Tenors until April 3, but don’t let the title fool you. Just because the hilarious play is about four tenors, doesn’t mean it’s a musical.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Algoma Repertory Theatre running 'Barefoot in the Park' this springLocal theatre troupe staging Neil Simon comedy May 29 to June 1 at Quattro Hotel

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Hope renews after society behind Calgary's Grand Theatre reopens negotiations with landlordCBC News has learned that several employees recently left Theatre Junction Grand after being told there was no money left to meet the payroll. The Theatre Junction Society purchased the Grand Theatre after a successful fundraising campaign in 2004.

Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 78. / 51 Read more »

Bomb survivors revive Mariupol Theatre troupe in UkraineIt’s been two years since the bombing of the Mariupol Theatre where at least 600 people died, but those who survived have continued to perform

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Backstage: UVic's The Hot L Baltimore is must-see theatreWell directed by UVic faculty member Peter McGuire, and featuring oodles of talent onstage, The Hot L Baltimore is a superior theatre department production not to be missed.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

‘Skyrocketing’ expenses threaten the future of Edmonton International Fringe Theatre FestivalOrganizers of the Edmonton International Fringe Festival say the event is struggling financially and that without immediate help, the future of the festival will be very different.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »