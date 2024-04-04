Minnesota Timberwolves Rout Toronto Raptors to Move into First Place

Anthony Edwards scored 28 points, Naz Reed added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the short-handed Toronto Raptors 133-85 on Wednesday night to move into a tie for first-place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves began the day tied with Oklahoma City for second in the West, one-half game behind first-place Denver. Minnesota’s win moved it into a tie with the idle Nuggets with six games remaining for both teams.

Rudy Gobert had 11 points and 15 rebounds for Minnesota, whose 48-point win marked its largest margin of victory this season. Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick and Javon Freeman-Liberty all had 16 points for Toronto, which has lost 15 straight since its last win on March 3rd

