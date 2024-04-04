Manitoba MP Proposes Alert System for Missing Indigenous Women

A Manitoba MP is proposing an alert system to notify the public when Indigenous women go missing, aiming to reduce deaths and increase safe reunions . The motion, known as the ' Red Dress Alert ', has received unanimous support from fellow MPs.

Discussions are now underway to determine how to implement the system nationwide.

Manitoba MP Alert System Indigenous Women Missing Deaths Safe Reunions Red Dress Alert

