Mali's Military Regime Targets Mining Sector Amid Russian Influence

as the country’s military regime seeks to boost its control of the multibillion-dollar mining sector at a time of growing Russian influence over its economy.
The reports coincide with renewed efforts by the regime to tighten its grip on the country. Last week, it suspended the activities of all political parties and banned any media coverage of political organizations. The government has also ordered an audit of the gold mining industry, leading to findings that Barrick has disputed. The government said last year that it will seek to recover hundreds of millions of dollars from the mining industry as a result of the review by government-appointed auditors.
Mr. Bristow has visited Mali twice since late January this year, always emphasizing the company’s huge contributions to state revenue. Africa Defense Forum, published by the Africa Command of the U.S. military, reported last week that Barrick’s gold mining complex in Mali is “in Russia’s crosshairs.” Citing the Africa Report article, it said the Mali authorities want to expropriate the Loulo-Gounkoto mine and remove Barrick from the mine. Both reports suggested that Barrick was the main target of a government attempt to renegotiate contracts with foreign mining companies after the recent audit.
In January, Russian soldiers took control of the Intahaka gold mine, the largest artisanal mine site in northern Mali. The government has also signed an agreement with Russia to build a gold refinery in the capital, Bamako, with a capacity of 200 tonnes a year. And it signed a separate deal with Russia to allow its state nuclear company, Rosatom, to explore for minerals and produce nuclear energy.
