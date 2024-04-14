Mali's Military Regime Targets Mining Sector Amid Russian Influence

as the country’s military regime seeks to boost its control of the multibillion-dollar mining sector at a time of growing Russian influence over its economy.

The reports coincide with renewed efforts by the regime to tighten its grip on the country. Last week, it suspended the activities of all political parties and banned any media coverage of political organizations. The government has also ordered an audit of the gold mining industry, leading to findings that Barrick has disputed. The government said last year that it will seek to recover hundreds of millions of dollars from the mining industry as a result of the review by government-appointed auditors.

Mr. Bristow has visited Mali twice since late January this year, always emphasizing the company’s huge contributions to state revenue. Africa Defense Forum, published by the Africa Command of the U.S. military, reported last week that Barrick’s gold mining complex in Mali is “in Russia’s crosshairs.” Citing the Africa Report article, it said the Mali authorities want to expropriate the Loulo-Gounkoto mine and remove Barrick from the mine. Both reports suggested that Barrick was the main target of a government attempt to renegotiate contracts with foreign mining companies after the recent audit.

In January, Russian soldiers took control of the Intahaka gold mine, the largest artisanal mine site in northern Mali. The government has also signed an agreement with Russia to build a gold refinery in the capital, Bamako, with a capacity of 200 tonnes a year. And it signed a separate deal with Russia to allow its state nuclear company, Rosatom, to explore for minerals and produce nuclear energy.

Mali Military Regime Mining Sector Russian Influence Barrick Loulo-Gounkoto Mine

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Niger revokes deal for U.S. military base, opening door to Russian troopsThis is the latest West African country to demand the withdrawal of Western forces, and it’s a significant victory for Russia, which is gaining influence in Niger and elsewhere in the Sahel region

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Russian military trainers arrive in Niger as relations deteriorate with the U.S.Russian military trainers arrived this week in Niger to reinforce the country’s air defences as the west African nation pulls away from close cooperation with the U.S. in counterterrorism efforts, turning instead to Russia for security.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

Russian military trainers arrive in Niger as relations deteriorate with the USDAKAR, Senegal (AP) — State television in Niger has broadcast footage of Russian military trainers arriving in the country aboard a plane equipped with military supplies to boost its air defenses amid deteriorating relations between Niger and the U.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Russian Military Trainers Arrive in Niger to Boost Air DefensesRussian military trainers have arrived in Niger to provide training and military supplies to boost the country's air defenses amid deteriorating relations with the U.S.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Russian Military Trainers Arrive in Niger to Boost Air DefensesRussian military trainers have arrived in Niger to provide training and military supplies to boost the country's air defenses amid deteriorating relations with the U.S.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Russian military trainers arrive in Niger as relations deteriorate with the USDAKAR, Senegal (AP) — State television in Niger has broadcast footage of Russian military trainers arriving in the country aboard a plane equipped with military supplies to boost its air defenses amid deteriorating relations between Niger and the U.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »