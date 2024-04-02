Lithium Trading Hits Record on CME as Funds Seize Budding Market

Lithium trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has reached a record high as investment funds take advantage of the growing market. The demand for lithium, a key component in electric vehicle batteries, has been steadily increasing, leading to a surge in trading activity. Meanwhile, health insurers have experienced a decline in stock prices due to disappointing final Medicare Advantage rates.

Lastly, oilfield service company Schlumberger (SLB) has announced its acquisition of rival ChampionX for $7 billion

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Emerging as a Lithium Exploration PowerhouseThe Kitco News Team brings you the latest news, videos, analysis and opinions regarding Precious Metals, Crypto, Mining, World Markets and Global Economy.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 13. / 78 Read more »

Tether’s USDT hits first-time $100B valuation record as BTC hits ATHThe rise in USDT’s market cap is advantageous to the stablecoin as it increases its liquidity in the market. This benefits merchants...

Source: CryptoAmb - 🏆 22. / 68 Read more »

Top China Lithium Firms Look Past Profit Slump and Vow ExpansionUndeterred by slumping profits, China’s lithium giants are planning to grab a bigger slice of the market.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Australian Lithium Producer to Sell Online in Transparency PushAustralian miner Mineral Resources Ltd. will use a digital trading platform to sell parcels of spodumene concentrate, a lithium-bearing mineral, in an effort to bring transparency to the market.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Chile Wants to Double Its Lithium Output to Avert Risk of Substitution in BatteriesFor a global lithium industry still reeling from gluts along the battery supply chain, the greater long-term risk is producing too little of the metal rather than too much, according to the world’s No. 2 producer, Chile.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Avalon funds study for Thunder Bay lithium processing plantAvalon Advanced Materials pocketing $15 million for preliminary economic assessment

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »