Lithium Trading Hits Record on CME as Funds Seize Budding Market

Business News

Lithium trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has reached a record high as investment funds take advantage of the growing market. Health insurers tumble as final Medicare Advantage rates disappoint. SLB to buy oilfield service rival ChampionX for $7 billion.

Lithium trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has reached a record high as investment funds take advantage of the growing market. The demand for lithium, a key component in electric vehicle batteries, has been steadily increasing, leading to a surge in trading activity. Meanwhile, health insurers have experienced a decline in stock prices due to disappointing final Medicare Advantage rates.

Lastly, oilfield service company Schlumberger (SLB) has announced its acquisition of rival ChampionX for $7 billion

