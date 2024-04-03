LFA 183 to be held in Rio de Janeiro alongside UFC 301

This time, the event will be held on May 3 at Complexo Ribalta in Barra da Tijuca, an upper class area in West Rio de Janeiro that is just a short distance away where the UFC’s pay-per-view card will take place. No fights have been announced for the LFA card, but it is expected to include some big names from the Brazilian scene since UFC executives will likely be in attendance.

“The proximity of LFA 183 to UFC 301 creates an atmosphere of international prominence, in which the eyes of the entire world will be focused on the weekend in Rio. It is a great opportunity for the fighters to gain even more visibility,” said, president of LFA in South America. “LFA 183 will be conducive to networking and professional development. The fighters who are present, more than proving their skills and determination, will be able to create unique opportunities to establish connections, learn and expand horizons in the world of MMA.” LFA is known as a primary feeder organization to larger promotion

