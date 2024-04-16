Knife Attack in Sydney Church Confirmed as Act of Terrorism

SYDNEY — Australian police say a knife attack in Sydney that wounded a bishop and a priest during a church service as horrified worshippers watched online and in person was an act of terrorism.

“We’ll allege there’s a degree of premeditation on the basis that this person has travelled to that location, which is not near his residential address, he has travelled with a knife and subsequently the bishop and the priest have been stabbed,” Webb said. “They’re lucky to be alive.”Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the boy was 16, adding that “there is no place for violence in our community. There’s no place for violent extremism.” Previously authorities had said he was 15.

The teen suspect and at least two police officers were also hospitalized, Acting Assistant Police Commissioner Andrew Holland told journalists. More than 100 police reinforcements arrived before the teen was taken from the church in the hours-long incident. Several police vehicles were damaged, Holland said.

