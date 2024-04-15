Judge Orders Alberta Government to Release Documents on Coal Mining

EDMONTON — A judge is ordering the Alberta government to produce a massive trove of documents concerning its efforts to encourage coal mining in the province's Rocky Mountains .

The ruling comes in response to an attempt by the United Conservative government to block the release of the documents to a group of southern Alberta ranchers. In his decision, the judge sharply criticizes the government's secrecy, saying its approach makes the public's right to information on important decisions"largely illusory."

It says the government took a casual approach to the request and tried to use delay tactics to stymie the documents' release. Laura Laing, one of the ranchers involved in the four-year fight, says she and her colleagues want to understand how the government suddenly chose to revoke a policy in 2020 that had protected the Rockies from open-pit coal mines for decades.This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 15, 2024.

Alberta Government Documents Coal Mining Rocky Mountains Secrecy Ranchers Policy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BurnabyNOW_News / 🏆 14. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Judge orders Alberta to produce massive trove of coal documents after four-year fightEDMONTON — A judge is ordering the Alberta government to produce a massive trove of documents concerning its efforts to encourage coal mining in the province's Rocky Mountains.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Judge orders Alberta to produce massive trove of coal documents after four-year fightEDMONTON — A judge is ordering the Alberta government to produce a massive trove of documents concerning its efforts to encourage coal mining in the province's Rocky Mountains.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Alberta bus company seeks government help as European carrier launches in AlbertaFlixBus will offer four daily routes between Edmonton and Calgary and two daily schedules between Lethbridge and Calgary.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Alberta premier says she's prepared to take Ottawa to court over housing dealsThe Alberta government is asking the federal government for more control over provincial immigration.

Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 78. / 51 Read more »

Federal immigration limits undercutting Alberta's economy, premier says in letter to TrudeauThe Alberta government is asking the federal government for more control over provincial immigration.

Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 78. / 51 Read more »

Alberta seeking more control over immigration, more Ukrainian refugees to fill jobsThe Alberta government is asking the federal government for more control over provincial immigration.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »