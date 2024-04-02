Israeli military chief admits 'grave mistake' in deadly strike on aid workers

Israel's military chief says a deadly Israeli strike that killed seven aid workers in the Gaza Strip was the result of a 'misidentification' in complex conditions. Announcing the results of a preliminary investigation early Wednesday, Lt.

Gen. Herzi Halevi expressed remorse over the killings and called the event a 'grave mistake.' He said an independent body would conduct a 'thorough investigation' that would be completed in the coming days.

