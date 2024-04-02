Israeli Airstrike Kills Aid Workers in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed seven aid workers, including three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, an American-Canadian dual citizen, and a Palestinian. The workers were delivering food to besieged Palestinians with the charity World Central Kitchen. One of the identified victims is Saif Issam Abu Taha, a Palestinian aid worker who had been working as a driver for World Central Kitchen since the beginning of the year.

Taha was described as a dedicated and enterprising young man

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BurnabyNOW_News / 🏆 14. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

An Israeli airstrike on a hospital tent camp in Gaza kills 2 PalestiniansAn Israeli airstrike hit a tent camp inside a hospital in central Gaza on Sunday, killing two Palestinians and wounding another 15.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Canadian-American citizen among seven aid workers killed by Israeli airstrike in GazaA Canadian-American citizen is among the seven aid workers who were killed by an apparent Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Canadian-American citizen among seven aid workers killed by Israeli airstrike in GazaA Canadian-American citizen is among the seven aid workers who were killed by an apparent Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Canadian-American citizen among seven aid workers killed by Israeli airstrike in GazaA Canadian-American citizen is among the seven aid workers who were killed by an apparent Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

Canadian-American citizen among seven aid workers killed by Israeli airstrike in GazaA Canadian-American citizen is among the seven aid workers who were killed by an apparent Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Canadian-American citizen among seven aid workers killed by Israeli airstrike in GazaA Canadian-American citizen is among the seven aid workers who were killed by an apparent Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »